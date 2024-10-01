Vanitha Vijaykumar gets ready to marry for the fourth time? Actor drops ‘Save the Date’ post

Tamil actor Vanitha Vijaykumar’s personal life has often come under scrutiny due to her previous marriages. Now, the actor has made headlines again, after she dropped a ‘Save The Date’ card on her Instagram story. The post has generated a lot of discussion as the actor. As per the post, the actor is all set to tie the knot on October 5.

Vanitha is reportedly getting married to actor and choreographer Robert. The South Indian actor made his debut as a child actor in Mammootty starrer ‘Azhagan’ later earned fame as a leading choreographer in Tamil movie industry. He was also a contestant in the sixth season of Big Boss Tamil reality show.

Meanwhile, Vanitha, who is not in good terms with her family has been living alone for the last three years. She ended her third marriage with film editor Peter Paul in 2020 after five months. Though she had her daughters’ blessings, Peter’s ex-wife Elizebeth Helen had accused him of marrying Vanitha without getting legally divorced from her. Many, including a few actors, criticised Vanitha for marrying Peter Paul and breaking up a family.

Vanitha has three children from her first two marriages. In 2000, she married actor Akash with whom she had two children before the couple went their separate ways in 2007. She then married businessman Anand Jayaraj the same year, and has a daughter from this marriage. Vanitha and Anand divorced in 2012.

Vanitha is the eldest daughter of Tamil actor Vijaykumar and Manjula. She debuted with the movie ‘Chandralekha’, playing the female lead opposite Vijay. In Malayalam, Vanitha has acted in the 1997 film ‘Hitler Brothers.’ She gained widespread fame when she appeared as a contestant in the third season of ‘Bigg Boss.’ Now, Vanitha is a vlogger and has a YouTube channel.