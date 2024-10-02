'Vettaiyan' trailer: This Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer promises plenty of action, intrigue

The trailer of T J Gnanavel's much-anticipated film 'Vettaiyan' is out, leaving plenty to be excited about. Rajinikanth is an encounter specialist in the film, which also features Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. The movie promises to deliver plenty of action even as the Tamil Nadu police are on the hunt for criminals. The movie will also address themes related to fake encounter killings.

Fahadh's role seems to be interesting and is expected to add a unique flavour to the film. The makers had revealed that he plays a character named Patrick in the movie. The movie marks his first Tamil movie following the success of 'Vikram' and 'Maamannan,' where he received critical acclaim for his roles as Rathnavel in 'Maamannan' and Amar in 'Vikram.'

Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Kishore, Ritika Singh, G.M. Sundar, Rohini, Ravo Ramesh, and Ramesh Thilak are also part of the film. The first solo of the song had generated a lot of buzz on social media with many praising Manju Warrier's dance steps. The movie is set to hit theatres on October 10 and will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Gnanavel is not only directing but also writing the screenplay. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the excitement surrounding the release.