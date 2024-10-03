Keerikadan Jose: A name and character that left a mark in Mohanraj's life

Actor Mohanraj, who passed away on Thursday evening, will always be remembered for his iconic performance in 'Kireedam', directed by Sibi Malayil. The movie forever altered Mohanraj's life and catapulted him into fame. His performance as Keerikkadan Jose, a menacing goon who created havoc in Sethumadhavan's (Mohanlal) life, won him critical acclaim, following which, the name stuck with the actor. Many people would address him as Keerikkadan Jose, wherever he went. Though the film helped him bag several villain roles, his job as an Enforcement Directorate staff came under threat. Apparently, the artist acted in 'Kireedam,' without seeking permission from his seniors, as per Central government norms. His growing popularity among the public also intimidated his higher officials who were jealous of his success. Following this, the actor was suspended from his job. The actor fought for 20 years to return to service, which he eventually did in 2010. However, the attitude of his seniors reportedly affected him and he retired in 2015.

Though Keerikkadan Jose acted in nearly 300 films, none of the roles he did earned him the same popularity he gained with 'Kireedam'. The actor, in one of his interviews, spoke about how he wished to do a character like Keerikaadan Jose again. In 'Chirakodinja Kinavukal', which was his last film, the actor played driver Jose and even sang a song 'Kaneerpoovinte Kavilil' from Kireedam, which was unfortunately removed.