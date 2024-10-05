Actor Priyanka Mohan narrowly escapes as stage collapses during function in Telangana

Actor Priyanka Mohan, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu movies, including 'Gang Leader' and 'Doctor', had a narrow escape when the stage collapsed during a function in Telangana. The actor reportedly was among the many guests who were on stage during the programme. Some of the guests were injured. The incident drew widespread criticism on social media with many criticising the organisers for the lack of safety measures.

“In light of the accident that occurred at an event I had attended in Torrur today, I wanted to let my well wishers know that I'm okay and was lucky to escape with minor injuries. My prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery to those who may have suffered any injuries in the incident. I would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of love and care they sent my way, Thank you,” he said.

Priyanka was recently in the news after a photo of herself with Jayam Ravi went viral photo on social media. In the photo, both Jayam Ravi and Priyanka can be seen wearing garlands, generating a lot of curiosity among fans. However, it has emerged that the two will soon be seen in a movie together and the photo was part of the film.