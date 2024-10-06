Prakash Raj accused by producer Vinod Kumar of causing Rs 1 crore financial loss

Actor Prakash Raj is currently facing controversy after producer Vinod Kumar accused him of causing a significant financial loss during the filming of one of his projects. Vinod has claimed that Raj's unexplained absence from the set resulted in a loss of Rs 1 crore.

In the midst of this controversy, Prakash Raj shared a photo with Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Chief Minister MK Stalin on X, captioning it with a playful, "With a Deputy CM … #justasking." This prompted a sharp response from Vinod, who wrote, "The other three personalities sitting with you have won elections, but you lost the deposit; that’s the difference. Prakash Raj made a loss of Rs 1 crore on my shooting set, disappearing from the caravan without informing us! What was the reason?! #Justasking!!! You said you would call me, but you didn’t!!"

As of now, Prakash Raj has not publicly addressed Vinod Kumar's allegations, leading to rampant speculation among netizens about which film is at the heart of this dispute. The two had previously collaborated on the 2021 Tamil film Enemy. On the professional front, Prakash Raj is set to appear next in Pushpa 2: The Rule and Bagheera.