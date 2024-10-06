Rajinikanth's hospitalisation not related to Coolie shoot: Lokesh Kanagaraj clarifies rumours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 06, 2024 11:43 AM IST
Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj. Photo: IMDb

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently addressed the press to clarify some rumours surrounding the shooting of Coolie. This comes in the wake of Rajinikanth's recent hospitalisation in Chennai, where he underwent surgery to treat a swollen blood vessel.
Lokesh explained that while Rajinikanth was receiving treatment, he and the rest of the cast were busy filming in Vizag. Despite this, there were unfounded rumours circulating online suggesting that Rajinikanth had experienced discomfort during the shoot for Coolie, leading to his hospitalisation.

In his statement, Lokesh reassured fans, saying, “Rajini sir is recovering well, and I spoke to him over the phone. I want to set the record straight. He informed the team around forty days ago that he would need medical treatment. It’s disappointing to see false information spreading on social media. Ultimately, Rajini sir’s health is our top priority, even over the filming of Coolie. If he had faced any issues on set, we would have cancelled the shoot, and the entire unit would have been by his side at the hospital. It’s disheartening to witness such misinformation being circulated by YouTubers.”
Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on September 30, 2024. A statement from the hospital confirmed his admission, emphasizing the actor's ongoing recovery process.

