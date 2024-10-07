Your children are going to become terrorists: Priyamani on social media backlash over marital status

Actress Priyamani has opened up about the derogatory comments she continues to face on social media regarding her marital status. Reflecting on the backlash she encountered after sharing her engagement news on Facebook, she recalled the hateful messages that flooded in. Some individuals went so far as to send her messages saying, “Your children are going to become terrorists.” Priyamani shared that such comments have had a deep impact on her life.

Recently, the actress also addressed the trolling that followed her Instagram posts during Eid celebrations. Expressing her disappointment, she said, “It’s disheartening. Why are they targeting individuals from different religious backgrounds? There are many prominent celebrities who have married outside their communities. They don’t have to adopt or convert to that religion. I fell in love with someone without considering religion. I don’t understand why there is so much hatred surrounding this.”

In response to questions about whether she converted her religion after sharing her Eid picture, Priyamani stated, “How can you know if I’ve converted? I informed Mustafa that I wouldn’t convert before our marriage. It’s my decision. I was born a Hindu, and I will always follow my faith.”

She also mentioned receiving inquiries about why she didn’t post pictures for Navaratri, admitting she is unsure how to respond. Priyamani stated that she no longer pays attention to such questions.