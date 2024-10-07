Ministry suspends Jani Master's National Award following sexual assault allegations

Choreographer Jani Master's recent National Award win has been revoked by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. This decision comes after he faced serious allegations of sexual assault and spent time in prison. He had received the National Award for Best Choreography for the song 'Megham Karukkatha' from the film Thiruchitrambalam, sharing the honour with fellow choreographer Sathish Krishnan.

On Friday, the National Film Awards Cell released a statement announcing the suspension of Jani Master’s award. The letter, signed by deputy director Indrani Bose, stated, “In view of the seriousness of the allegation and the matter being sub judice, the Competent Authority has decided to suspend the National Film Award of the Best Choreography for the Year 2022 to Shri Shaik Jani Basha for the film Thiruchitrambalam until further orders.”

The Ministry has also withdrawn Jani Master’s invitation to the National Film Award ceremony scheduled for October 8 in New Delhi. He had just been granted interim bail earlier this week, allowing him to attend the event.