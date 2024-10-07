Is Jyothirmayi the comeback queen of Malayalam cinema? Fans weigh in

The vibrant beats and colourful locations of 'Chingamaasam Vannu Chernnal' and 'Dingiri Pattalam', which topped the charts in the early 2000s, remain fresh in the minds of 90s kids. In contrast, songs like 'Alilakkavile Thennale' and 'Vavavo Vave' offered soothing melodies that enchanted music lovers. Jyothirmayi, with her infectious charm and incredible screen presence, transformed these songs into unforgettable visual classics. Recently, she has been receiving praise for her unmatched swag and unique looks in the newly released 'Sthuthi' song from the upcoming movie Bougainvillea. Social media has noticed how Jyothirmayi perfectly captures the energy and thrilling dance moves in this upbeat number.

A veteran actress, Jyothirmayi is making a grand comeback almost 11 years after her last film, showcasing a stylish look and undeniable swag in this three-minute song. The audience is pleasantly surprised by her fabulous makeover, questioning whether this is the same actress who once played village belles in numerous blockbuster movies. In "Sthuthi," Jyothirmayi dances her heart out, making a scintillating impact that marks her return as something truly special.

Jyothirmayi began her acting career in television serials before making her big-screen debut in Pilot. However, it was her character Prabha in Meesamadhavan that solidified her position in the Malayalam film industry. That same year, she captivated audiences as the mute Radhika in the blockbuster Kalyanaraman. In 2002, she received the state award for Best Supporting Actress and a special mention at the national awards for her outstanding portrayal of Latha in Bhavam.

Proving her versatility, Jyothirmayi took on a variety of roles, including that of a young mother in Sibi Malayil’s 'Ente Veedu Appuvinteyum'. Audiences remarked that she wasn't just acting but truly living the role of Vasu and Appu’s mother. However, she faced criticism for her glamorous portrayal in Sagar Elias Jacky, directed by Amal Neerad. Jyothirmayi stated that she preferred to do a fabulous item song rather than act in a subpar movie, distinguishing herself from contemporaries by refusing to take on every project that came her way. This meant saying 'no' to many opportunities from leading filmmakers if the roles didn’t excite her.

Jyothirmayi also appeared in a handful of Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films, impressing South Indian audiences with her acting skills. Her last appearance in a Malayalam movie was in 2013, after which she married filmmaker Amal Neerad and took a significant hiatus from the industry. Amal himself gave her a grand return through Bougainvillea. When he first shared her character poster, social media erupted with joy, highlighting that it’s natural to identify with those close to you.

Jyothirmayi’s energetic dance moves and her salt-and-pepper look in 'Sthuthi' have completely captivated the audience. Meanwhile, Malayali movie lovers eagerly await to see if Amal Neerad’s heroine can still impress them with her performance.