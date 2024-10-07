Last chance to stream: Top 5 movies leaving Netflix this month

Every month, a slew of movies and TV shows bid adieu to streaming platforms, prompting viewers to catch their favourites before they vanish. If you're in India, here are 5 movies on Netflix you shouldn't miss before they depart by October last week.

Lady Bird

Lady Bird is a coming-of-age film directed by Greta Gerwig that centres on Christine 'Lady Bird' McPherson, a high school senior in Sacramento who yearns for independence and a life beyond her familiar surroundings.

Aspiring to attend college on the East Coast, she challenges her family’s expectations while searching for her own identity. As she navigates the ups and downs of adolescence, the film poignantly explores the complexities of growing up and the lasting bonds of family.

The cast includes Saoirse Ronan as Lady Bird, Laurie Metcalf as her mother Marion, Tracy Letts as her father Larry, Beanie Feldstein as her best friend Julie, and Lucas Hedges as Danny, her love interest.

Last day to watch: October 15.

The Dictator

The Dictator is a satirical comedy directed by Larry Charles, featuring Sacha Baron Cohen as General Aladeen, the tyrannical leader of Wadiya, a fictional North African country. When he is ousted during a visit to New York City, Aladeen finds himself navigating a foreign land without his power.

Determined to reclaim his authority, he disguises himself and embarks on a series of outrageous adventures. Through his encounters with American culture, the film humorously explores themes of power and identity.

Also starring Anna Faris as Zoey, along with Ben Kingsley and Jason Mantzoukas, The Dictator blends sharp wit with social commentary, showcasing Cohen's signature comedic style.

Last day to watch: November 14.

The Holiday

The Holiday is a romantic comedy directed by Nancy Meyers that follows two women, Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz), both dealing with heartbreak. Iris, a British journalist, invites Amanda, a successful American businesswoman, to swap homes for the holidays.

As they settle into each other’s worlds—Amanda in a quaint English cottage and Iris in a stylish California house—they unexpectedly find romance. Iris connects with local filmmaker Miles (Jude Law), while Amanda meets Iris’s charming brother, Graham (Jack Black).

The film explores themes of love, friendship, and self-discovery, all set against a warm, festive backdrop. With its engaging cast and touching moments, The Holiday is a heartwarming tale about finding joy in unexpected places.

Last day to watch: October 31.

Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump is a beloved drama directed by Robert Zemeckis that follows the life of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), a kind-hearted man with a low IQ who inadvertently shapes key moments in American history. Despite his limitations, Forrest embarks on an extraordinary journey that connects him with a wide array of people.

From his upbringing in Alabama to his experiences in the Vietnam War, Forrest navigates themes of love, loss, and friendship. His deep affection for childhood sweetheart Jenny (Robin Wright) threads through his story, emphasizing loyalty and resilience.

With its iconic quotes and unforgettable scenes, Forrest Gump offers an exploration of life’s unpredictability, celebrating the remarkable within the everyday.

Last day to watch: October 21.

Barbarian

Barbarian is a horror thriller directed by Zach Cregger that centres on Tess (Georgina Campbell), who arrives at an Airbnb only to find it already occupied by a stranger named Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Despite her unease, she decides to stay for the night.

As events unfold, Tess begins to uncover dark secrets hidden within the house, realizing that nothing is as it appears. The film masterfully blends suspense and horror, delivering unexpected twists that keep viewers captivated.

Barbarian explores themes of trust, survival, and the hidden terrors that can lurk behind closed doors, making it a standout entry in the horror genre.

Last day to watch: November 1.