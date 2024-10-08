Mari Selvaraj's 'Vaazhai' locks OTT release date

Mari Selvaraj's Tamil film 'Vaazhai', which earned critical acclaim post its theatrical release, has finally locked its OTT release date. The movie starring Kalairassan, Nikhila Vimal, Ponvel M and Rakul R initially hit theatres on August 23, followed by its Kerala theatrical release on August 30.

The movie, based on an incident from Mari Selvaraj’s life, has won critical acclaim. It was also hugely successful at the box office. Mari Selvaraj is a Tamil filmmaker who has directed critically and financially successful movies like 'Pariyerum Perumal,' 'Karnan' and 'Mamannan.' Filmmakers like Bala, Sudha Kongara, Ram and Mishkin had showered praise on ‘Vaazhai’ during the film's theatrical release.

The screenplay of the movie bankrolled jointly by Navvi Studios, Disney Plus Hotstar and Farmers Master Plan is penned by the directed himself. Theni Eswar has cranked the camera for the film. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the songs of the movie, which will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from October 11.