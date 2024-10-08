Fahadh Faasil is a natural artist: Rajinikanth at 'Vettaiyan' preview

Rajinikanth is all set for the release of his much-anticipated film, Vettaiyan, which hits theatres on October 10, 2024. At the film's preview event, the superstar expressed his excitement and admiration for his co-star, Fahadh Faasil, who plays the role of Patrick in the movie.

Rajinikanth shared his surprise at the casting choice, saying, “I was surprised at who they’d cast in this role.” Having previously seen Fahadh in serious performances in Vikram and Maamannan, Rajinikanth found his comedic talent in Vettaiyan particularly impressive.

Praising Fahadh as a natural artist, Rajinikanth highlighted his exceptional skills. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan is an action drama that features Rajinikanth as an IPS officer, with Amitabh Bachchan playing a human rights advocate.

As the release date approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the film, which showcases Rajinikanth’s enduring charisma and Fahadh’s remarkable versatility.