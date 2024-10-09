Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan wedding documentary arriving soon on Netflix? Here's the latest update

Celebrity couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale' is expected to stream on Netflix soon. Speculations began soon after Netflix updated the streaming time of the documentary. As per the latest report, the documentary will be 80 minutes (1 hour and 21 min) long. Nayanthara and Vignesh got married in a lavish wedding at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu on June 2022. Acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Menon has directed the documentary, which will feature the wedding and also some conversations about love, marriage and Nayanthara's journey in cinema.

In the one-minute teaser that was released by Netflix in 2022, there were snapshots of the pre-wedding preparations. You can see Nayanthara talking about being called lady superstar—"I don’t understand the tags. I don’t understand the titles.” While Vignesh Sivan still seems to be in awe of his bride and says, “more than Nayanthara the star, she is a wonderful human being.”

Though Netflix had shared the promo video and teaser of the documentary in 2022, there was no further updates. The latest information has excited fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of the documentary.