T P Madhavan known for bringing variety to his characters in Malayalam films is no more. The veteran artist started his career as an actor with the 1975 film 'Raagam' directed by A Bhim Singh and then later went on to play a couple of villain roles in movies. His comedic characters were hugely popular and material for memes. Soon after, he switched to character roles that also earned him critical acclaim. Here's a look at some of his best roles in Malayalam cinema.

'Nadodikkatu'

Who can forget the stoic officer played by T P Madhavan in Sathyan Anthikad's 'Nadodikkatu'? When Dasan (Mohanlal) and Vijayan (Sreenivasan) are on their way to their place of work, they have a hilarious stand-off with the stoic officer but regret it soon after the same officer joins their workplace. The scene where the two friends try to hide their identity in front of the officer still evokes laughter.

'Ayal Kadha Ezhuthakayanu'

T P Madhavan played the friendly police officer in 'Ayal Kadha Ezhuthakayanu' featuring Mohanlal and Sreenivasan. In the movie, T P plays a fan of writer Sagar Kottappuram (Mohanlal) who helps him when he gets in trouble with the police. The popular dialogue 'Nanni Princy Oraayiram Nanni' was uttered by him in the film.

'Nariman'

In this film directed by K Madhu, T P Madhavan dons the role of an English-speaking DGP named Akhilesh who is posted in Kerala. The actor mouthed several hilarious dialogues in the film, including 'Kuzhi Thinaal Mathi, Appam Enanda', 'Manasilayo Uselesse' and 'Who is our department Nari'. His comic mannerisms also elevated his character.

'Narasimham'

The actor plays a character role in this 2000 film directed by Shaji Kailas. In the movie, he plays Raman Nair, a former clerk and caretaker in Justice Maranchery Karunakara Menon's household. The actor was lauded for bringing depth to the character.