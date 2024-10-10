Bollywood director Raja Krishna Menon pays last respects to father-actor T P Madhavan

Veteran actor T P Madhavan's son and Bollywood director Raja Krishna Menon paid his last respects to his father who passed away in Kollam on Wednesday. The actor was laid to rest at the Santhi Kavadam in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening. His children, including son Raja and daughter Devika, were present for the funeral, though Madhavan has been estranged from his family for the past three decades.

As per reports, Madhavan had abandoned his family when the elder child was only two-and-a-half years old. Though Madhavan had reportedly expressed his desire to see his son prior to his death, he passed away without realising his wish. The actor, who appeared in over 600 films in his career, spent the last eight years of his life at the Gandhi Bhavan in Pathanapuram.

Madhavan was shifted to the Gandhi Bhavan after television serial director Prasad Nooranad noticed the actor's deteriorating health after his return from Haridwar in 2015. Prasad contacted Somarajan who ran the Gandhi Bhavan and requested him to accommodate the actor at the facility. The actor is best known for his work in films like 'Nadodikkatu', 'Ayal Kadha Ezhuthukayanu','Pulival Kalyanam' among others. His son Raja directed the superhit Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Airlift’, Saif Ali Khan's 'Chef', among others.