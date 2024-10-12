Never imagined being a heroine with a bald head, but the new generation is receptive: Jyothirmayi

Eleven years ago, the song 'Chingamasam' from Lal Jose's film Meesha Madhavan catapulted actor Jyothirmayi into the spotlight. Now, she is making her return to cinema with another dance number. In the much-talked-about song 'Stuthi' from Bougainvillea, she dances alongside Kunjacko Boban and reflects on the changes that have occurred over the past decade.

"After 11 years, the film industry has changed significantly. This time, I am working with synced sound for the first time, which allowed me to hear the emotional nuances of my performance. I’ve witnessed a lot of changes during this period, and it feels like newcomers have it a bit easier now," she shared.

Jyothirmayi also noted the shifts in audience perception. "In the past, I couldn't have imagined being considered a heroine with my curly hair and bald head, but the new generation is more accepting of everything. It's exciting to see people compare the old dance with the new. When familiar faces come up to me and discuss acting, it brings me joy. I've transformed a lot since the 'Chingamasam' dance—I am not that same girl anymore."

After years of longing to play a character, she found the perfect role in Bougainvillea. "Amal invited me to take on this character. He brought me on board not just as a husband but also as a director. Just before we started shooting, I asked, 'Can’t you get someone else to play the role?' Amal Neerad had faith in me," she said.