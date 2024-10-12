'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' won't hit theatres on October 18; here’s why

The highly anticipated Japanese-Indian anime film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, was set to hit theatres on October 18, but its release has now been postponed. In an official announcement shared on social media, the film’s team confirmed this change.

Geek Pictures India, which is partnering with AA Films and Excel Entertainment for the distribution in India, noted that the delay is aimed at allowing the film to reach a broader audience. They expressed their gratitude for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm shown by fans across the country.

In their statement, Geek Pictures emphasized their commitment to ensuring that this beloved cinematic work reaches all corners of India. They explained, “In response to the incredible enthusiasm from fans nationwide, we have decided to adjust the film's release date to a new date in the near future.” This thoughtful decision reflects their dedication to bringing this iconic film to as many viewers as possible.