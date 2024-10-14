Actor Baiju arrested for drunk driving; social media reacts with 'Lucifer' reference

Actor Baiju was arrested after an accident caused by drunk driving, prompting a wave of reactions on social media. Many comments have referenced a famous line from the Mohanlal film 'Lucifer.' The dialogue spoken by Baiju's character before committing a murder—‘Isn’t some respect necessary?’—has gained traction, with many using it to comment on the actor's recent incident.

Witnesses reported that Baiju was driving at high speed and appeared to be inebriated. They indicated that he had to be forcibly removed from his vehicle. In light of the incident, some commentators suggested that there should be a police station and jail specifically for film personalities, arguing that otherwise, the police would lack the time to address local issues.

The accident took place in Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, where Baiju's car collided with a motorcycle and an electric pole. Although the impact was significant, the scooter rider was thrown but fortunately escaped with only minor injuries. Baiju was later released on station bail and chose not to comment on the incident.

Local residents noted a strong smell of alcohol when Baiju was removed from the vehicle. The authorities have registered a case against him for driving under the influence and recklessly.