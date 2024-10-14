Didn't accompany my father: Baiju Santhosh's daughter issues clarification after drunk driving accident

Actor Baiju Santhosh's daughter Aishwariya has clarified she was not with her father when he was arrested for drunk driving and causing an accident on Monday morning. She further stated that the actor was accompanied by his cousin's daughter. “In the recent news of my father's car accident, the person tagged along was not me but my father's cousin's daughter. Thankfully everyone is safe. Posting this as a story to avoid misconception (sic),” she wrote.

The actor, who was driving in an inebriated state, rammed his car into a two-wheeler at the Vellayambalam junction. His car also crashed into an electric pole, rendering the vehicle inoperable due to tyre damage. The Museum Police arrived at the scene, detained Baiju, and conducted a medical test. However, the actor hesitated to undergo a blood test, said the cops. His arrest was recorded at 12.30 am.

The car has been impounded, and Baiju was released on station bail. Despite the collision, the two-wheeler rider escaped without injuries. Baiju has been slapped with section 281 of BNS ( rash driving) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act ( driving by a drunken person or driving under the influence of drugs). Museum police officials said that sections related to rash and drunk driving have been slapped against Baiju, and they are looking at the incident involving a two-wheeler rider.