Nithya Menen and Dhanush Reunite for 'Idli Kadai'

Nithya Menen and Dhanush will reunite on-screen for the film 'Idli Kadai'. The two actors previously collaborated in the 2022 movie 'Thiruchitrambalam'. 'Idli Kadai' marks Dhanush's fourth directorial project, following 'Pa Paandi', 'Raayan', and the yet-to-be-released 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam'.

Nithya Menen confirmed her involvement in 'Idli Kadai' through an Instagram post, where she shared a cheerful selfie with Dhanush. In the picture, Nithya is seen wearing a white T-shirt, while Dhanush sports a yellow tee. Both actors are smiling and holding glasses of tea, capturing a casual moment together. She captioned the post, "New announcement #idlikadai (sic)." Director B.V. Nandini Reddy responded enthusiastically, saying, “Cannot wait.”

Dhanush had previously revealed the film's title, Idli Kadai, last month. He also shared a concept poster on X (formerly Twitter), captioned, “#D52 #DD4 Om Namashivaaya” along with folded hands and heart emojis. The poster features a roadside shack under a starry night, showcasing a shopkeeper inside while another man observes from outside.

The music for Idli Kadai will be composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar. The film is produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures under Dhanush's banner, Wunderbar Films.