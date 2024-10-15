Ouseppachan addresses criticism against him for attending RSS event

Noted music director Ouseppachan, who faced criticism for attending an event organised by the RSS in Thrissur on ‘Vijayadashmi’ day, has come out with an explanation. “I attended a function I was respectfully invited to and spoke what I felt was right at that time,” he said. The music composer had lauded the discipline of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members at the recently organised meet.

“Everyone has their views. Still, my words at the event may have hurt people who oppose RSS. Many people called me after the function and only one among them told me that he did not agree with my decision to attend the RSS programme. A group of people who respect my music invited me to an event celebrating the centenary of their organisation on Vijayadashmi day. I am a musician and I went their out of politeness and respect,” said Ouseppachan.

He said he is invited to several programmes by various organisations. “Those who invite me explain about the activities of their organisations. The RSS office-bearers also told me about their work. Before attending the RSS event, I asked some friends about the organisation and none had a bad word to say about the group,” said Ouseppachan.

He said he speaks well about the organisers, whenever he attended their function. “I need not attend the event, if I have something bad to say about the organisation. I speak what I see at these events. I learnt that some of the RSS members led an ascetic life, only while I attended the function. These people have dedicated their lives to the organisation and the nation and will have to leave the organisation if they decide to marry. I was impressed and expressed my thoughts through words. I neither engage in politics nor do I favour any political party,” said Ouseppachan.

He also addressed the criticism against him after he referred to some people as saints within the organisation. “Nobody will become a saint just because I called him a saint,” he said. He also differed with people who pointed out about the RSS’s past. “Several Christian saints also initially led unholy lives. But they later changed and, thus, became saints,” said Ouseppachan.