Kochi: The Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’, directed by T J Gnanavel has collected over Rs 240 crore in the global market. The film, which features a star cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and Rana Daggubati opened to good response in theatres across the country.

Film critics too claimed that the movie managed to get do well in theatres even on Monday, when collections are expected to be at an all-time low. As per reports, the film earned Rs 77.90 crore globally on the first day of the release, while it managed to earn over Rs 40 crore during the rest of the days. On Monday, ‘Vettaiyan’ managed to collect over Rs 27 crore. The film, which is being distributed by Sree Gokulam Movies in Kerala, has also managed to collect a significant number at the box office here.

‘Vettaiyan’ is Rajinikanth’s first film with Gnanavel known for his earlier work ‘Jai Bhim’. The actor plays an encounter specialist in the film which makes use of his trademark charisma and action prowess. While the opening scenes might evoke memories of his previous film, 'Jailer,' directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, 'Vettaiyan' carves out its own identity with a social theme at its heart. Read full review here.