Netflix Watch | Why 'Khel Khel Mein' is a fun, desi remake of popular Italian film 'Perfect Strangers'

Imagine meeting up with a group of friends and indulging in a game that threatens to change the dynamics in relationships? 'Khel Khel Mein', the latest remake of Italian filmmaker Pablo Genovese's 'Perfect Strangers' explores this interesting premise in Indian style, while trying to capture the essence of the original.

In some ways, Akshay Kumar's latest movie is more relatable and fun than its Italian counterpart, but unlike 'Perfect Strangers', it isn't as daring or adventurous, and sticks to conformed notions about relationships in Indian society. There is Harpreet (Tapsee Pannu) who is willing to go the extreme step to bare a child and Vartika (Vaani Kapoor) who prefers to play it safe, unlike the women who are a bit more eccentric in 'Perfect Strangers'.

Also, the film varies in setting and temperament. While Mudazzar Aziz's 'Khel Khel Mein' is set in a luxurious hotel where a couple of rich friends meet for a pre-wedding festivity, in 'Perfect Strangers', the friends are invited for dinner at a couple's home (just like the Malayalam film 1001 Nunakal, another work inspired from the film).

Performances

Akshay Kumar's performance as the flamboyant, charming plastic surgeon is the highlight of the movie. Of course, the film makes use of his stardom and lets him shine brighter than the others, but he carries the film with so much heart and charm that it is impossible to deny his presence in the movie. Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal all hold their own in the film. ‘Perfect Strangers’ had faced criticism for its theatrical performances, but ‘Khel Khel Mein’ has some pretty good acting.

Fits the Bollywood style of movie making

Like most Bollywood movies, the film is set in the backdrop of a wedding, a perfect excuse for friends to meet. Spoilers ahead: ‘Khel Khel Mein’ ends with a lot of hope and happiness, despite the harrowing night, unlike ‘Perfect Strangers, which concluded with no definite solution, but the reality of their present situation. The treatment of parenting and homosexuality in ‘Khel Khel Mein’ is quite mature.

Trivia

Did you know that ‘Perfect Strangers’ currently holds the record of the most number of remake? The film has been made in over 20 languages, including Spanish, Mexican, Icelandic, Danish, Pan-arab, French, Chinese, South Korean, German, Hungarian, Russian among others. Jeethu Joseph's '12th Man' is reportedly an unofficial remake of the movie.