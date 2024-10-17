Get ready for one last haunt: 'The Conjuring: Last Rites' starts filming

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are set to reprise their iconic roles in 'The Conjuring: Last Rites', the anticipated final chapter of the popular horror series. Filming for this concluding instalment is officially underway, bringing excitement to fans eager for more spine-chilling moments. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

The screenplay for Last Rites is penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who also contributed to The Conjuring 2. The franchise's co-creators, James Wan and Peter Safran, are back to produce this instalment, ensuring continuity in the beloved series.

Based on the real-life investigations of paranormal experts Ed and Lorraine Warren, the films have delighted audiences with their chilling tales. Wilson and Farmiga have become synonymous with these characters, further enhancing the franchise’s allure.

At the helm for this final chapter is director Michael Chaves, who previously directed The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Nun 2. His return promises to bring a familiar style and intensity to the film.

Since its debut in 2013, The Conjuring Universe has expanded to include numerous spin-offs like Annabelle and The Nun, amassing an impressive total of approximately $2.3 billion globally. This makes it the highest-grossing horror franchise of all time, a testament to its enduring popularity and the connection fans have with its chilling stories.