From '1000 Babies' to 'Level Cross': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

1000 Babies (Malayalam)

1000 Babies is a mystery thriller that revolves around a man with a troubled past who impacts people's lives through cryptic letters and deadly games. Directed by Najeem Koya and featuring Neena Gupta and Rahman, this drama will be available in several languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Hindi, and Bengali.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar on October 18.

Lubber Pandhu (Tamil)

The story centres on the intense rivalry between gully cricket players Gethu and Anbu. The conflict escalates when Anbu begins a romantic relationship with Gethu's daughter, deepening their feud. As their skills on the cricket field clash with their personal emotions, both men face the ultimate test of their strength and resolve.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from October 18.

Soul Stories (Malayalam)

If you’re in the mood for a reflective viewing experience, Soul Stories is the perfect choice. This series delves into progressive themes, particularly highlighting women's perspectives. Featuring an impressive lineup of talent, including Gopika Manjusha, Suhasini, and Anarkali Marikar, it promises to provoke thought and inspire discussion. Soul Stories aims to push boundaries and offer narratives that truly connect with its audience.

Streaming on Manorama Max from October 18.

Level Cross (Malayalam)

This film delves into the unexpected bond between a modern woman and a rebellious man, set against a dreamlike backdrop. Featuring powerful performances by Asif Ali and Amala Paul, it beautifully weaves together romance and drama, offering a heartfelt exploration of the complexities of human relationships.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 13.

Kondal (Malayalam)

'Kondal' follows the story of Manuel (Antony Varghese) , a hot-headed yet well-intentioned man who finds himself aboard a boat with a group of fishermen on their routine sea expedition. As tensions rise and conflicts unfold, the film keeps viewers guessing about the underlying reasons behind the escalating confrontations.

Streaming on Netflix from October 13.

Snakes and Ladders (Tamil)

Snakes and Ladders is a gripping Tamil web series that pulls you into a suspenseful survival story. It follows four kids who get caught up in a dangerous situation after trying to cover up an accident. As the story unfolds, they find themselves facing threats from both the police and criminals. With a talented cast including Naveen Chandra, Srinda, and Manoj Bharathiraja, the series will be available in several languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 18.