Dulquer Salmaan who was last seen in the Abhilash Joshiy directorial ‘King of Kotha’ is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie ‘Lucky Bhaskar’, which will hit theatres on October 31. The anticipation around Dulquer’s new release has increased after makers released the film’s trailer on Monday.

Dulquer plays a young banker who struggles to provide a comfortable life for his family. The pressures of urban living and his path to attain better livelihood, form the crux of the movie. The film directed by Venky Atluri features Meenakshy Chaudhary, Surya Srinivas, among others in prominent roles. As per the makers, the trailer is currently trending number one on YouTube.

In a recent conversation, Dulquer shared that he had taken a brief hiatus from work due to health issues. He admitted that he experienced pain while filming Lucky Baskhar and that his poor health impacted his ability to take on new projects.

Director Venky Atluri also spoke about the challenges faced during filming. He mentioned that it was difficult to see Dulquer in pain, noting, "We could see him struggling, and it made us realize that we were pushing ourselves too hard. Normally, actors work for about 9-10 hours a day, but there were days we extended that to 12 or 15 hours. It’s heartbreaking to see him suffer, especially since he wanted to keep things moving. He was concerned about not making the crew wait."