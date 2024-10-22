I was in pain while shooting 'Lucky Baskhar': Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is gearing up for a significant return to the silver screen after his recent stint 'King Of Kotha', which unfortunately did not meet box office expectations. The film's lacklustre performance was a disappointment for both the actor and the entire team. However, Dulquer is now excited about his upcoming Telugu film Lucky Baskhar.

In a recent conversation, Dulquer shared that he had taken a brief hiatus from work due to health issues. He admitted that he experienced pain while filming Lucky Baskhar and that his poor health impacted his ability to take on new projects.

During an interview with TV9, Dulquer expressed his discomfort with having gaps in his schedule. "I don't like gaps," he said. "This year, I was supposed to work on a couple of films, but one got cancelled and the other fell through at the last minute. Then, I had health issues that caused delays for the Lucky Baskhar team. Thankfully, my producer, director, and everyone were incredibly supportive. There were times when I was in pain while shooting, and they would insist, ‘Sir, let’s stop for now. Take some time off and rest. We can always come back to shoot later.’"

Director Venky Atluri also spoke about the challenges faced during filming. He mentioned that it was difficult to see Dulquer in pain, noting, "We could see him struggling, and it made us realize that we were pushing ourselves too hard. Normally, actors work for about 9-10 hours a day, but there were days we extended that to 12 or 15 hours. It’s heartbreaking to see him suffer, especially since he wanted to keep things moving. He was concerned about not making the crew wait."

Atluri also talked about the close-knit nature of the team, stating, "We've become like family, and it's tough to watch a good person in pain. Everyone on set, including the lighting crew, treated this project as their own. For all of us involved, money was never the main priority."