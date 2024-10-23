Geethu Mohandas’ vision impressed me: Yash opens up about ‘Toxic’

'KGF’ star Yash has revealed why he decided to do a film with ‘Moothon’ director Geethu Mohandas. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter India, the actor said he was impressed by Geethu’s passion and vision. “When I do a project, I look at the passion and the kind of project it is, before committing to the film. Geethu came with the right passion and vision. I also admired how she invested her time into the project,” he said.

The actor also hinted that ‘Toxic’ directed by Geethu will be a different film with a unique vision. “Each film has a different vision. ‘Toxic’ is also different,” he said, adding that is high time that the worlds of art house cinema and commercial cinema come together.

Geethu Mohandas announced the film last year and also set a 2025 deadline for the project. However, Yash now revealed the movie won’t hit theatres on the planned date. He also said it would be immature to announce the new date, since the schedules of all the actors are yet to be announced. The film, is reportedly based on a drug cartel, which operates in Goa.