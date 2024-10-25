'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' to kick off Indian Panorama at 55th International Film Festival of India

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' has been selected as the opening film for the Indian Panorama section at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). This exciting event will take place from November 20 to 28 in Panaji, Goa, featuring a rich variety of films.

The Indian Panorama will showcase a total of 25 feature films, including five mainstream titles and 20 non-feature films. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' directed by and starring Randeep Hooda, was released in theatres earlier this year in both Hindi and Marathi.

The lineup includes a diverse array of films selected from 384 entries, featuring titles like 'Kerebete' (Kannada), 'Onko Ki Kothin' (Bengali), 'Karken' (Garo), 'Article 370' (Hindi), 'Srikanth' (Hindi), 'Aadujeevitham' (Malayalam), 'Raavsaaheb' (Marathi), 'Jigarthanda Double X' (Tamil), and '35 Chinna Katha Kaadu' (Telugu). Among the five mainstream films are 'Karkhanu' (Gujarati), '12th Fail' (Hindi), 'Manjummel Boys' (Malayalam), 'Swargarath' (Assamese), and 'Kalki 2898 AD' (Telugu).

In the non-feature category, the Ladakhi-language film 'Ghar Jaisa Kuch' will kick off the section. Other interesting titles include '6-A Akash Ganga' (Hindi), 'Amma's Pride' (Tamil), 'Batto Ka Bulbula' (Haryanvi), 'Chanchisoa' (Garo), 'Flanders Di Zameen Vich' (Punjabi), and 'Google Matrimony' (English). Out of 262 non-feature films considered, this selection reflects a vibrant mix of stories and cultures.

This impressive lineup has been curated by respected figures from the film industry, ensuring a high-quality showcase of Indian cinema.