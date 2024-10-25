From 'Meiyazhagan' to 'Do Patti': New OTT releases this week

The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Meiyazhagan (Tamil)

The film tells the story of Arulmozhi (Arvind Swamy), who returns to his hometown after 22 years. As he reconnects with his relative, played by Karthi, the narrative explores how these interactions reshape his understanding of life and relationships.

Both Karthi and Arvind Swamy deliver stellar performances that truly capture the audience's attention.

Streaming on Netflix from October 27.

Do Patti (Hindi)

Starring Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh in leading roles, this upcoming mystery crime thriller follows a determined police officer as they unravel an attempted murder case linked to twin sisters with hidden secrets.

Streaming on Netflix from October 25.

Aindham Vedham (Tamil)

'Aindham Vedham' is a gripping Tamil mystery thriller that centres on Anu, a young woman who journeys to Varanasi to honour her mother's last rites. Her path takes a surprising twist when a priest enlists her to deliver a sacred relic to a temple in Tamil Nadu.

Streaming on ZEE5 from October 25.

Before (English)

'Before' is a riveting thriller that follows Eli, a child psychiatrist grappling with the loss of his wife. His life takes a startling turn when he meets a troubled young boy, only to discover a haunting link to his own past. The unfolding events are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from October 25.

The Miranda Brothers (Hindi)

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, this thrilling sports action drama focuses on two brothers whose bond is tested after the sudden and enigmatic death of their mother. Starring Harshvardhan Rane, Meezaan Jafri, and Jeniffer Piccinato in key roles, the film promises an intense exploration of family dynamics and the quest for truth.

Streaming on JioCinema from October 25.