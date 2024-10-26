'A Film By' exposes harsh realities of men's abuse | Short Film

A young man Varun (Sanjay Ajith John) is busy penning a story for an upcoming film. In the process, his colleague expresses her wish to meet him outside the office. What unfolds during their meeting forms the crux of the story. Sabareesh Unnikrishnan Vijayalekshmi's short film 'A Film By' explores a crucial subject that is yet to be addressed on a large scale. The dark realities of men's abuse find expression in the thriller under the director's capable hands.

Subhiksha Sampathkumar, who is an engineer by profession, also does a wonderful job as Keerthi, while Sanjay, a passionate photographer, badminton player and digital creator, impresses as Varun. Sreekanth Siva, Jithin Philip Jose, Riya Benny, Gurmeet Bajwa, Ribin Alukkal, Bineesh Chacko, Nandamohan Jayakumar, Mandeep Singh Bajwa, Arni Muras, Anstle Anto and Henry Tharakan are the other actors in 'A Film By'

Francies Louis, known for his work in 'The Great Indian Kitchen', 'Kaathal The Core', among others, is the editor of short film. The background score and music by Unnikrishnan Raghu Raj and camerawork by Akshay Moncy also elevate the short film, along with some solid writing. 'A Film By' produced by Renju Koshy is set in Canada and was shot in a period of two months.