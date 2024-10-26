As we got older, we drifted apart: Dulquer Salmaan on his friendship with Pranav Mohanlal

Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated film 'Lucky Baskhar' is set to hit theatres on October 31, 2024. As the release date approaches, the actor is busy promoting the film across various platforms. In a recent chat with Galatta Plus, he was asked about his relationship with Pranav Mohanlal, especially regarding their conversations about films. For context, Dulquer and Pranav grew up together, given that their fathers, Mammootty and Mohanlal, are both legends in the industry.

In response, Dulquer shared, “Most of my fond memories of Pranav are from when we were kids. He’s younger than me, and I’ve always enjoyed spending time with younger kids. Back in school, when I was in 9th or 10th grade, I would play with him and his cousins, who were around the same age. But as we got older and went to college, we drifted apart, so we never really had those in-depth conversations about films.”

Dulquer also mentioned that he has a closer bond with Pranav’s mother, Suchitra. He added that whenever one of Pranav's films is released, Suchitra often asks him to help promote it on social media, especially since Pranav is not very active on those platforms.