'King of Kotha' was a big dream for us: Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan’s King of Kotha arrived in theatres with a lot of hype but ultimately fell short of expectations. Following the film's disappointing performance, there was considerable discussion about the actor’s long break from the industry. Now, Dulquer is addressing the setback and sharing his thoughts.

In a recent interview, he took full responsibility for the film's failure and promised to work harder next time. He reflected, “That film was a big dream for us. We were the ones who created it, which is why we invested so much effort into making it grand. The director is an old friend of mine, and it was his debut film. Sometimes, a project can become too ambitious, and the dream we had at that time might have gotten away from us.”

Dulquer went on to say, “If a film doesn't succeed, it’s my responsibility because I am the one carrying it. I will be in the headlines related to that movie. So if the audience has complaints or if that film isn't considered a success in any way, I take full responsibility for it. Next time, I will work harder.”

Looking ahead, Dulquer’s next film, 'Lucky Baskhar', is set to release soon. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role and will be released in five languages, including Malayalam.