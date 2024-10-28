Favourite onscreen couple Madhavan and Shalini Ajithkumar, who won people's hearts with their endearing performance in Mani Ratnam's romantic classic 'Alai Payuthey' were seen together in a selfie they posted on social media recently. The duo played Karthik and Shakthi in the film, which released in 2000. Madhavan looked dashing as he wore a blue sweatshirt with his trademark smile while Shalini looked beautiful too. Fans could not get enough of the picture and expressed their desire to see the actors act in another film together.

'When Karthik meets Shakthi after 24 years,' wrote one user in the comments section. Shalini posted the picture with the caption: 'Endrendrum Punnagai', which was the name of the hit song composed by A R Rahman for the movie.

The movie established Madhavan as a romantic hero in people's minds, following which, he did several hit films. Shalini, who took a hiatus from films and social media post her marriage with Tamil superstar Ajith, is now active on Instagram and shares updates about her family and vacations with them. She is yet to commit to any film as of now.