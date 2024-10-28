Nayanthara dismisses cosmetic surgery speculations. 'You can burn me, but won't find plastic'

Superstar Nayanthara who is known for her stellar work in South Indian movies and now most recently Bollywood has addressed the speculations regarding her physical transformation, especially her face over the years. The actor, while speaking to Mumbai-based Hauterrfly, said she has undergone weight loss, which directly reflected on her cheeks. She challenged people to pinch and burn her, adding they would not be able to find 'plastic'.

The actor also mentioned how she loves working on her eyebrows, which accentuates her looks. “I love doing my brows. I take the time to make them perfect, because it is the real game changer. I spent some time on perfecting my eyebrows for any red carpet events,” she said. She also added that weight fluctuations always had an impact on her face, which has probably led to speculations about plastic surgery. "On record, not true. It is not that it is wrong, but for me, it has just been diet. So, there's been a lot of weight fluctuation on my cheeks go in and out. You can pinch me, burn me and you ill know there is no plastic,” she said.

There have speculations about Nayanthara's physical transformation over the years, but the actor has never addressed them, till now. The superstar was recently in Mumbai for unveiling an exclusive product 'Skinderella' Hydrogel Mask by Tira in partnership with her skincare brand 9Skin.