From 'Lubber Pandhu' to 'Mithya' Season 2: Where to watch these new OTT releases this week

It's Diwali season and the right time for people to sit back and watch the latest releases that are streaming on various OTT platforms. Here's a look at some of the latest releases you should not miss this week.

'Lubber Pandhu'

This Tamil language sports drama is directed by Tamizharasan Pachamuthu and features Gethu Dinesh, Harish Kalyan, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Kaali Venkat among others in prominent roles. The movie sheds light on gully cricket and how two people – a rising cricket star and a veteran in the field – strike an interesting relationship only to become pitch-rivals.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

'Mithya Season 2'

After some good reviews for 'Mithya' starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dasani, the makers are back with a second season. This time, the thriller revisits the protagonists' past where the two learn that they are half-sisters. The second season two explores their enmity and how Rhea (Avantika) tries to win over her father Anand Tyagi's love though it is Juhi (Huma) who is more favoured.

Streaming on Zee5

'Hitler'

This Telugu movie headlined by Vijay Babu is written and directed by Dhana. The movie is an action thriller and also features Riya Suman, Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Charan Raj, Redin Kingsley, Vivek Prasanna among others. The movie focuses on revenge and vigilantism.

Streaming on Prime Video

'Joker: Folie à Deux'

Five years ago, Todd Phillips’s Joker introduced us to the unsettling world of Arthur Fleck or The Joker, brilliantly played by Joaquin Phoenix. As a struggling clown and aspiring comedian trapped in a cycle of despair, Arthur’s descent into madness was haunting, exposing the raw, dark facets of human emotions. Now, Phillips returns with Joker: Folie à Deux, a sequel that takes a daring leap into an uncharted territory. This time, it’s not just a psychological thriller; it’s a musical. Yes, you read that right—a musical! Read full review here.

Streaming on Prime Video