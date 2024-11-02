Deepika and Ranveer reveal their daughter's name and it means prayer

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh who welcomed their first child on September 8 have named their daughter Dua. The actors revealed their daughter’s name on the occasion of Diwali. They also posted a photo of her baby feet. The couple captioned the post: ‘Dua Padukone Singh.’ Deepika explained, "Dua means 'a prayer' because she is the answer to our prayers." The actors concluded, "Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude. - Deepika and Ranveer.

Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela’. Later they got married at Lake Como in Italy in 2018. Deepika and Ranveer released their wedding video on 'Koffee With Karan', showcasing previously unseen moments from their special day.

Deepika was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbain on November 7 and delivered the baby, the next day. On the work front, Ranveer Singh’s film ‘Singham Again’ released in theatres on November 1. Ranveer Singh reprises his role as Simba in the movie, where he helps Singham fighting against the villain played by Arjun Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone has also made a small cameo in ‘Singham Again’ as Shakti Shetty. Her dialogue in the promo ‘Main Singham Nahi, Lady Singham Hai’ has already caught everyone’s attention. Prior to this, Deepika was seen in ‘Kalki’ and ‘Fighter’. While ‘Kalki’ did decent business, ‘Fighter’ failed to meet makers expectations. While nothing is official, Deepika is expected to be seen in the film ‘The Intern’.