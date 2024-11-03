‘Barbie’ actor Margot Robbie welcomes her first baby with Tom Ackerley

‘Barbie’ actor Margot Robbie, known for playing versatile characters in Hollywood has welcomed her first baby, a boy, with her husband Tom Ackerley. Details about Robbie and Ackerley's son, including his name and birth date, have yet to be revealed, reports ‘People’ magazine. In July, Robbie made her first appearance since news broke that she was expecting her first baby, attending Wimbledon with Ackerley, also 34.

As per ‘People’, the actor looked stylish in a black and white polka dot dress that featured a shawl-like left sleeve and an asymmetrical skirt. She paired the outfit with a black and white bowling-style bag and added some extra height with a pair of open-toe black mules. Since then, Robbie has been seen sporting several fashionable maternity looks, including a monochromatic white look in Santa Monica and a sheer black look while out and about in Los Angeles.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 on the set of the World War II drama ‘Suite Francaise’, where he was an assistant director and she starred as Celine Joseph. They then married in December 2016 during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay. The two never announced their engagement prior to their big day.

In June, Ackerley opened up to The Sunday Times about how he and Robbie balance their personal and professional lives. "(We spend) 24 hours a day (together)", he said. "It’s seamless. We don’t have a toggle on, toggle off. It’s all become one thing”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently starred in ‘My Old Ass’, a film produced by her own production company, LuckyChap Entertainment, which has been well-received. Looking ahead, she is set to star in ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’. The film is set to release on May 9, 2025.

(With IANS inputs)