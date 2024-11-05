Not many people can forget young actor Govind who had a nice outing as Habeeb with Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Parava'. Though the actor landed many roles after that, the 'Parava' star is now full time associated with the road side eatery his family runs at Cheralai in Ernakulam. In fact, Govind, discontinued his studies after Class XII to help his mother with the shop. The shop, a small tin sheet structure, located near the Bhagavathy Temple, opens at 7 pm and bustles with activity till midnight.

Sixteen years ago, after his father Vasudev Pai’s demise, his mother had to eke out a living by visiting homes and taking up maternity care services. After that, they opened the eatery and Govind, who was the youngest of the three siblings, also pitched in with his services, along with his elder brother Narendra Pai.

Govind does not want to pursue further studies and plans to do films, while helping full time at the eatery. His family too suggested the same. He still gets offers to play a school student, though he is 25 now. Govind, who started his acting career in 'Parava' while he was in Class X in Mattancherry T D School, has small ambitions, including owning a house and taking care of his family. Director Soubin, who was having tea at the eatery, noticed Govind who was riding a bicycle at high speed and fell before them. After helping the boy to get up, Soubin first asked him if he was interested in acting in films. That's how he landed the role in 'Parava'.