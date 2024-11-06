Dulquer Salmaan joins Kamal Haasan as the next actor outside Telugu to deliver consecutive hits

Dulquer Salmaan is experiencing tremendous success with his pan-Indian Telugu film 'Lucky Baskhar', which continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. Released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, the film is on track to become Dulquer’s biggest hit to date. Directed and written by Venky Atluri, 'Lucky Baskhar' has already grossed over 55 crore globally, cementing its place as a massive success. With this achievement, Dulquer has made history as the first Malayalam actor to consistently achieve success in Telugu cinema.

After Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan has become the next actor from outside the Telugu industry to deliver a series of consecutive hits.

Dulquer’s journey in Telugu cinema began with 'Mahanati', a biographical film directed by Nag Ashwin, where he portrayed the legendary actor Gemini Ganesan. Released in 2018, 'Mahanati' was a blockbuster, marking a strong debut for Dulquer in the Telugu film industry. He followed up this success with 'Sita Ramam', a romantic drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, which released in 2022. The film was a massive hit and became one of the biggest successes of Dulquer’s career, further establishing his foothold in Telugu cinema.

Now, with 'Lucky Baskhar', Dulquer is set to surpass the success of 'Sita Ramam', achieving a rare hat-trick of blockbuster hits in Telugu cinema. This solidifies his reputation as one of the most successful and versatile actors in the industry. During a press meet to celebrate Lucky Baskhar's success, Dulquer shared that he feels a special connection with the Telugu audience, which has embraced him wholeheartedly.

Looking ahead, Dulquer Salmaan is all set to continue his successful run in Telugu cinema with his next film, 'Aakasam Lo Oka Tara'. This film, which will also be a major project, is already generating excitement among his fans.