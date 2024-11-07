Amid divorce rumours, Aishwarya and Abhishek to reunite for Mani Ratnam’s film? Here's what we know

Amid ongoing speculation about their relationship, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are reportedly gearing up to collaborate once again, this time for a new film with acclaimed director Mani Ratnam. Despite rumours of their separation swirling online, fresh reports suggest that the couple will reunite for a project that has left fans buzzing with anticipation.

A source close to the development revealed to Zoom that Mani Ratnam has been actively searching for the right subject to bring Aishwarya and Abhishek together for a third collaboration. The source shared that after months of planning, Ratnam has finally decided on the concept he wants to explore with the couple. This would mark their third project together with the director, following Guru in 2007 and Raavan in 2010.

If the reports hold true, this new film would also be Abhishek's fourth collaboration with Mani Ratnam, having first worked with the director on Yuva in 2004. Fans are excited about the possibility of another iconic pairing from the star couple.

The buzz around the potential film comes at a time when divorce rumours about the couple have been circulating on social media. These speculations gained traction in July when Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived separately at a high-profile wedding, fueling whispers about their relationship. The rumours further intensified after Abhishek liked an Instagram post discussing the rise in "grey divorces," which led to even more media attention.