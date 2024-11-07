Rimi Tomy’s hilarious biryani experience leaves fans amused

Singer Rimi Tomy is not just known for her singing and dancing; she also enjoys sharing her travel adventures with her fans through videos. Recently, she posted about an interesting restaurant experience during her trip to Baku, Azerbaijan. Rimi had heard about a 'special mutton biryani' from the locals and decided to try it out.

After a short wait, the dish arrived, but it wasn’t what Rimi had expected. Instead of a plate of biryani, the waiter brought a bucket and a large piece of bread. Things took an even stranger turn when the waiter returned with another bucket, poured some water over the bread, and suddenly smoke began filling the air. Rimi, clearly startled by the sight, exclaimed, "Ayyo Ayyo!"

Following the surprise, the waiter began to cut through the large chunk of bread with a spoon and fork, revealing the steaming mutton biryani inside, which was still releasing smoke. Intrigued, Rimi asked the staff member about the name of this special dish. She then tasted the biryani and described it as being rich with spices and nuts, calling it absolutely delicious.

The video quickly gained attention on social media, sparking a mix of amusing and serious comments. Some viewers pointed out that the smoke was likely dry ice, which can be dangerous to inhale. Others speculated that it might have been used to keep mosquitoes away. Despite the unusual experience, Rimi humorously added that the entire moment felt like she had stepped into a 'heavenly world'.