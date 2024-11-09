‘Thudarum’: Mohanlal’s 360th film gets official title and first poster

The first official look of director Tharun Moorthy's much-anticipated movie featuring Mohanlal, tentatively titled #L360, has finally been revealed. Along with the poster, the filmmakers have also unveiled the movie’s official title—'Thudarum'. The film promises to be a complete family entertainer, blending action, comedy, and emotion in equal measure.

Mohanlal shared the first poster of 'Thudarum' on his social media accounts, sparking immense excitement among fans. A key highlight of the film is the reunion of the iconic duo, Mohanlal and Shobana, after a 15-year gap. This marks a special milestone not only for the actors but also for Malayalam cinema. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, 'Thudarum' is shaping up to be a significant project.

Produced by M Renjith under the banner of Rejaputhra Visual Media, the film holds particular significance as it celebrates Mohanlal’s 360th film. The movie is set to bring together legendary actors after a long hiatus, adding to its buzz in the industry.

'Thudarum' also features a strong supporting cast, including Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Nandhu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, Krishna Praba, Prakash Varma, and Aravind. In addition, several newcomers are set to make appearances, adding fresh talent to the movie.