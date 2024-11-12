Jyotika earned thrice my salary in 'Kaakha Kaakha': Suriya

Tamil superstar Suriya recently revealed that his wife, Jyotika, earned three times his remuneration for the blockbuster film 'Kaakha Kaakha'. He shared that Jyotika has always been a significant inspiration in his life and career, and he reflected on their early days working together in an interview with an online media outlet.

“Jyotika starred with me in her first Tamil movie after her Hindi debut in 'Doli Saja Ke Rakhna'. So, her second film was with me, and from there, we developed a strong friendship based on mutual respect. I’m an actor’s son, and I know Tamil well, yet I often forgot my lines and felt distressed. Despite this being my third or fourth film, I was still finding my footing as an actor. Watching Jyotika’s dedication to her work left a deep impact on me. She understood scenes better than I did and brought them to life effortlessly. While success came quickly for her, it took me about five years to establish my own standing. It took time for me to feel confident calling myself a hero with a following of my own," Suriya said.

He continued, “In 'Kaakha Kaakha', Jyotika’s salary was three times higher than mine. That was when I understood where I stood in my career. Although Jyotika and her family were ready for marriage, I realised I needed to grow professionally to feel capable of supporting her. Eventually, I reached that point,” he added.

Suriya’s heartfelt words quickly went viral on social media, with many fans admiring the couple’s mutual respect and love. Suriya and Jyotika are often celebrated as the ideal pair in the South Indian film industry.

Recently, Suriya also spoke about moving to Mumbai to be closer to Jyotika’s family. “Jyotika’s family is in Mumbai, and she wants to spend more time with her ageing parents. She moved to Chennai from Mumbai at just 18 and has lived here for 27 years. I believe it’s time for her to be with them,” Suriya explained.

Suriya shared that their children now attend an IB school, which is rare in Chennai. “No one recognises me at their school. I introduce myself as simply ‘Suriya,’ and they don’t ask about my profession. It feels refreshing because the conversations take a different turn,” he noted.