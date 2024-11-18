Actor Jyotika recently came out in support of Suriya's movie 'Kanguva', which is being criticised for its sound quality and content. However, playback singer Suchitra known for her 'no holds barred' statements has accused Jyotika of portraying her husband's film in bad light, by claiming that the first half an hour of the film did not work for her. She called the note a publicity stunt and said the only aim of the statement was to support Suriya and not the film.

“Jyotika herself has mentioned that the first half an hour of the film didn't work for her, adding that she found the sound jarring. She herself has become the biggest critic of the film, while sharing the appreciation note. What does she expect? That the audience should have come half an hour late for the film to enjoy it? This is just a publicity stunt aimed and showing her support for her husband even though she claimed otherwise,” she said. She also said Jyotika's statement claiming that other films with misogynistic themes was just a feministic cover-up.

“But to be true, it’s an absolute cinematic experience! Camera work n execution never before seen in Tamizh cinema. I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it’s not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women r stalked, double meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences (sic)..,” Jyotika had written in the note.