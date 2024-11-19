The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to commence on November 20 in Goa, promising a grand celebration of cinema. Among the key highlights is a tribute by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman to the late Lata Mangeshkar. Rahman will honour the legendary singer during the 'Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk,' a special segment dedicated to her legacy.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, sharing details on Monday, revealed that the festival’s inauguration will be graced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan. The opening ceremony will take place at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Bambolim near Panaji.

IFFI 2024 will showcase over 270 films across six venues in Panaji, Porvorim, and Ponda. The lineup includes more than 180 international films from 81 countries. The festival will also feature 15 world premieres, 40 Asian premieres, and 106 Indian premieres, ensuring a vibrant mix of cinematic experiences for audiences.

A star-studded guest list of 40-50 celebrities is expected to attend the inaugural event. The festival will run from November 20 to 28, promising an exciting week for film enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.