The online 3D trailer launch of Mohanlal's directorial debut, 'Barroz,' is set for today at 5 PM. Mohanlal himself announced the news via Facebook. Earlier, the 3D trailer of 'Barroz' was showcased in theatres during the intermission of the film 'Kanguva.' Fans have responded enthusiastically, with many commenting, “The best part of watching 'Kanguva' was getting to see the 'Barroz' trailer.”

Reports suggest the trailer received a highly positive response in theatres. Scheduled to release on December 25, 'Barroz' marks Mohanlal’s first venture as a director. The film is a fantasy drama featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the story of 'Barroz' is based on a concept by Jijo Punnoose, the director of India’s first 3D film, 'My Dear Kuttichathan.'

The movie will also release in 3D, promising an immersive cinematic experience. Alongside Mohanlal, the cast includes Guru Somasundaram, Mohan Sharma, and Tuhin Menon. After five years in production, the movie is finally ready to hit the big screen. The background score is composed by Mark Kilian, while the grand sets were designed by renowned art director Santhosh Raman.

Officially announced in April 2019, 'Barroz' was initially set to launch on March 24, 2021. However, production faced delays due to COVID-19 and other challenges. Designed as a 3D spectacle, the film aims to captivate audiences of all ages, promising a unique blend of fantasy and drama.