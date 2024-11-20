Actor-singer Andrea Jeremiah recently opened up about a rare skin condition that forced her to take a break from films. The actor, in a recent interview with YouTube channel House of DD, said she would wake up to patches on her body daily. According to the actor, the diagnosis was made after her film 'Vada Chennai.' "I noticed that my eyebrows and eyelashes were turning white whenever I woke up. New patches would appear on my body daily. My blood tests were all normal. I didn't understand why this was happening. The doctors told me it might be due to an unknown toxin or emotional stress," said Andrea.

She said she could not stay in the industry without experiencing stress since each role would 'take something out of you.' “So, I had to pull back and retreat. However, when I returned people thought I was depressed because of a man. I chose not to talk about my health condition but rather went on a retreat. What people don't realise is that it takes people at least an year to come to terms with such issues,” she said, adding that acupuncture, worked for her.

“It is easy to cover up my eyebrows. I also started feeling better and for the most part, I’ve overcome it, largely due to a change in lifestyle, cutting down on work, and my pet dog. My dog didn’t just help me, he saved me. After he came into my life, new patches stopped appearing. And it became easier to cover the existing ones with makeup. When I did films like 'Master' and 'Pisasu,' nobody knew about it," he said.