Oscar award-winning music composer A R Rahman's children Khatija, A R Ameen and Raheema have asked fans to respect their family's privacy as news of their parents' separation went viral on social media. Ameen, who is a popular singer himself, was the first to issue a statement. “We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding,” he shared.

Khatija wrote: “I would greatly appreciate it if this matter could be treated with the utmost privacy and respect. Thank you for your consideration.”

Their youngest daughter Raheema asked fans and family to keep them in their prayers. AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after nearly three decades of marriage. Saira's lawyer, Vandana Shah, issued an official statement on behalf of the couple, shedding light on their difficult decision.

On Wednesday morning, Rahman wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”