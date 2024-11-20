Shortly after jointly announcing their separation, legendary musician A R Rahman shared an emotional message on social media, reflecting on his 29-year-long marriage to Saira Banu. On Tuesday, the couple’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, issued an official statement on their behalf.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter) in the early hours of Wednesday, Rahman wrote, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end.” He continued, “Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

The note ended with a flower bouquet emoji and the poignant hashtag #ARRSairaABreakup, highlighting the pain of this personal decision.

The couple, who married in 1995, has three children together. Born as A S Dileep Kumar, Rahman converted to Islam at the age of 23, adopting the name Allah Rakha Rahman. Renowned globally for his music, Rahman predominantly works in Tamil and Hindi cinema, with occasional projects in other languages and international films.

The joint statement issued by Vandana Shah and Associates reads as follows:

"On behalf and instruction of Mrs Saira and her husband, renowned musician Allahrakka Rahman (AR Rahman), Vandana Shah and Associates issue the following statement regarding the couple's decision to part ways. After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman have made the difficult decision to separate from each other. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."

The statement further explained the emotional toll of the decision:

"Mrs Saira and her husband Mr AR Rahman emphasize that they have taken this decision out of pain and agony. They request privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as they navigate this difficult chapter in their life."

In an Instagram post, their son Ameen thanked everyone for their understanding and requested followers to respect the family's privacy.